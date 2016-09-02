* Spread may be contained but Zika unlikely to be eradicated
* Singapore well equipped to fight Zika but climate hinders
* Battle with Zika may mirror decades-long fight with dengue
By Aradhana Aravindan and Marius Zaharia
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 Wealthy Singapore has the
funds and expertise to fight Zika, but its warm, wet climate and
one of the world's most densely packed populations mean the
mosquito-borne virus may be controlled but not eradicated, at
least for years, infectious disease experts say.
The tropical city-state, a major global financial and
transit hub, is the only known place in Asia with active Zika
transmission, according to the U.S. Centres for Disease and
Prevention.
So far, the virus has been detected in 189 people since the
first locally transmitted infection was reported six days ago,
and the areas from where they have been reported are spreading.
In his first public remarks on the outbreak, Prime Minister
Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday: "We must assume that Zika is
elsewhere in Singapore."
Zika can cause serious birth defects when pregnant women are
infected, a link discovered last year with the virus's arrival
in Brazil, where its impact has been greatest so far. It is
primarily spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito which also
carries dengue, a potentially fatal virus that Singapore
authorities have been battling for decades.
Hundreds of specialist workers conduct island-wide
inspections for mosquito breeding grounds, spray insecticide and
clear stagnant water. Residents of homes where water is allowed
to stagnate in flowerpots or elsewhere can be penalised.
Entomologists and infectious disease specialists say
Singapore's experience with dengue has primed authorities to
contain Zika. A healthcare system ranked by the World Health
Organisation (WHO) as among the top 10 in the world is also in
Singapore's favour.
Singapore, with a "very technologically advanced health
system", was able to identify the disease "very early", David
Heymann, chairman of the WHO's emergency committee on Zika, said
on Friday. "But in other countries where it might enter at some
time, that might not be the case."
But almost daily downpours, average temperatures of 30
degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), large green areas and a
population of more than five million people packed in a city
that is half the size of Los Angeles, which has a population of
4 million, make Singapore a hospitable area for mosquitoes.
"As demonstrated by the inability to eradicate dengue, the
same can be said for Zika virus," Cameron Webb, a medical
entomologist at the University of Sydney, told Reuters.
"This is a mosquito that is not found in the swamps, it's
found in the cities. Mosquito-borne disease is something that we
are going to have to manage for many years to come."
Singapore health ministry officials did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on their outlook for Zika.
More than 11,000 cases of dengue have been reported in
Singapore so far this year, with the authorities warning the
number could exceed 30,000 by year-end, a record high. In 2013,
about 22,000 cases of dengue were reported.
Wong Sin Yew, an infectious disease physician at Gleneagles
Medical Centre in Singapore, said it was unclear for now whether
Zika would become as widespread as dengue. "If we keep having
more and more cases, and more and more areas affected, then
unfortunately it would indicate the infection has become
established," he said.
STRICT REGULATIONS
The pace at which the infection numbers have risen in
Singapore highlights how fast Zika can spread but equally, it
also shows the government's ability to detect the virus.
Such efforts, along with scientific research into possible
vaccines and methods to eradicate mosquitoes, could help
Singapore contain the disease, experts say.
Singapore already has strict "no breeding" regulations for
outdoor areas. The health ministry, in a statement on Friday,
said it will be introducing several measures to "enhance the
surveillance of the disease and protection of Singaporeans". It
did not give details.
"We also urge all Singaporeans to take the appropriate
precautions to prevent mosquito breeding as vector control is
critical in preventing transmission and reducing the risk of the
virus from taking root in Singapore," the ministry added.
Even if Singapore could contain the spread of Zika, its
status as an international trade and transit hub puts it at risk
of further infections. More than 55 million people pass through
the airport each year and tourism arrivals topped 8 million in
the first half of this year.
"Even if this outbreak of Zika virus was to stop tomorrow,
there is no reason why an infected traveller may not bring Zika
virus back to Singapore," said entomologist Webb.
However, there are some indications that these risks could
ease in the next few years.
A study published by British scientists in July said the
Zika virus infecting countries in Latin America could burn
itself out in two to three years, as people develop "herd
immunity", which occurs when a high percentage of a population
has become immune to an infection either through developing
natural immunity or through vaccinations.
(Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)