MADRID, July 25 Spain has recorded its first case of a baby born with the microcephaly birth defect associated to the Zika virus, health authorities said on Monday.

The mother had been diagnosed with the virus in May and had decided to keep the baby, a spokeswoman for the regional health authorities of Catalonia, where the baby was born, told Reuters. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Alison Williams)