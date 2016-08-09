BRIEF-Mylan says it received information request from FTC as part of preliminary investigation
* Mylan received an information request from the FTC months ago as part of a preliminary investigation- Mylan spokeswoman
AUSTIN, Texas Aug 9 The recent death of an infant in the Houston area has been linked to the Zika virus, state health officials said on Tuesday.
The mother of the infant had recently traveled to Latin America when she was pregnant, and the baby acquired the infection in the womb, the Texas Department of State Health Services said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)
* Corcept Therapeutics announces preliminary fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and corporate update; provides 2017 revenue guidance
* Takeda Pharmaceutical and Shionogi & Co. with three other Japanese drug companies to develop treatment techniques to combat Dementia