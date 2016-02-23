By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas Feb 23 Two major Texas health
centers have developed what they are calling the country's first
hospital-based, rapid test for the Zika virus that can produce
results in a matter of hours, the hospitals said on Tuesday.
Researchers at Texas Children's Hospital and Houston
Methodist Hospital developed the test that detects the genetic
material of the Zika virus, which can speed diagnosis and
treatment, they said in a statement.
"With travel-associated cases of the Zika virus becoming
more prevalent in the United States, coupled with the looming
increase in mosquito exposure during spring and summer months,
we must be prepared for a surge of Zika testing demand," said
James Versalovic, pathologist-in-chief at Texas Children's and
leader of test development team.
The test is designed to cut down on testing time, which can
take days or even weeks. Typically the testing would be done by
state health agencies equipped to do so or federal authorities
such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control of Prevention.
The test is available only at the two hospitals for now but
the researchers are looking to take the tests to more hospitals.
The Zika virus has been reported as having been transmitted
by mosquito in Puerto Rico and the the U.S. Virgin Islands, but
in the continental United States the only cases reported so far
are associated with travel abroad.
Brazil is worst hit in the current Zika outbreak, which has
spread to more than 30 countries and territories, most of them
in the Americas. The World Health Organization declared a global
emergency over Zika this month, citing concerns that it may be
linked to a birth defect called microcephaly, a condition marked
by unusually small heads that can result in developmental
problems.
Much remains unknown about Zika, including whether the virus
actually causes microcephaly.
Texas Children's Hospital is a not-for-profit health care
organization affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine, while
Houston Methodist comprises an academic medical center in the
Texas Medical Center and six community hospitals serving the
Greater Houston area, according to the hospitals' websites.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Frances Kerry)