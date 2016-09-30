BANGKOK, Sept 30 Thailand confirmed on Friday
that Zika had caused two cases of microcephaly, a condition that
results in babies being born with small heads, the first time
microcephaly had been linked to Zika in Southeast Asia.
"To summarise we have found two cases of small heads linked
to Zika, the first cases in Thailand," Prasert Thongcharoen, an
adviser to the Department of Disease Control, told reporters in
Bangkok.
The World Health Organisation said this was the first
Zika-linked microcephaly in Southeast Asia.
Thailand's public health ministry this week said it was
investigating four suspected cases of Zika-related microcephaly
in three babies and a 37-week-old unborn baby.
(Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomat; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by Michael Perry)