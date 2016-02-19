Feb 19 Airline bookings to parts of Latin
America and the Caribbean have slipped globally since a U.S.
public health agency warned pregnant women against travel to
areas where the Zika virus is spreading, travel data analysis
company ForwardKeys said on Friday.
Bookings to regions hit by the mosquito-borne virus fell
some 3.4 percent from a year ago between Jan. 15, when the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel
advisory, and Feb. 10, the report found.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)