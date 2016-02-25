NEW YORK Feb 25 A number of airlines have
expressed concern that the rapidly spreading Zika virus may be
affecting travel, the International Air Transport Association's
Director General and CEO Tony Tyler told reporters on Thursday.
The comment, made on the sidelines of an event hosted by the
global airline trade group in New York, marks one of the first
acknowledgments by the industry that the mosquito-borne virus
could impact revenue. Tyler could not comment on what kind of
impact the airlines were seeing, whether destination switches by
travelers or lower bookings overall.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)