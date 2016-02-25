NEW YORK Feb 25 A number of airlines have expressed concern that the rapidly spreading Zika virus may be affecting travel, the International Air Transport Association's Director General and CEO Tony Tyler told reporters on Thursday.

The comment, made on the sidelines of an event hosted by the global airline trade group in New York, marks one of the first acknowledgments by the industry that the mosquito-borne virus could impact revenue. Tyler could not comment on what kind of impact the airlines were seeing, whether destination switches by travelers or lower bookings overall. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)