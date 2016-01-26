CHICAGO Jan 26 U.S. health officials on Tuesday
issued interim guidelines for health care professionals in the
United States caring for infants born to mothers who traveled or
lived in an area with Zika virus transmission during pregnancy.
The guidelines call for pediatricians to work closely with
obstetricians caring for pregnant women exposed to the Zika
virus during pregnancy, monitoring fetal ultrasounds and testing
infants with signs of a birth defect called microcephaly marked
by small head size.
The guidelines come in the wake of a spike in cases of
infants born with microcephaly linked to Zika infections in
Brazil.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by James Dalgleish)