WASHINGTON, Sept 8 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday called on the Republican-led Congress to allow a vote on funding to combat the Zika virus, calling the efforts to fight it a "national emergency."

Biden called for an up-or-down vote speaking alongside fellow Democrats at the Capitol. U.S. lawmakers are mired in a political logjam over $1.1 billion in funding to address Zika as the Senate prepares to possibly consider legislation as soon as next week. (Reporting by David Morgan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bernard Orr)