WASHINGTON Aug 11 U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said the Obama administration may announce as early as Thursday that it is shifting more money into fighting the Zika virus.

"Maybe today or tomorrow," Pelosi told reporters in a hallway on Thursday. She did not give an amount, but said, "I think they are going to try to do it a piece at a time, hoping that something else will happen," an apparent reference to the administration's request that the Republican-led Congress approve a funding bill to combat the virus.

