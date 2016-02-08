WASHINGTON Feb 8 The Obama administration is
asking the U.S. Congress for more than $1.8 billion in emergency
funding to fight the Zika virus in the United States and other
countries, the White House announced on Monday.
The funding would be split between the Department of Health
and Human Services, the Agency for International Development and
the State Department to support mosquito control programs,
vaccine research and health services for low-income pregnant
women, the White House said in a statement.
Some would be put toward helping Zika-affected countries to
better combat mosquitoes and control transmission, it said.
(Reporting by Megan Cassella; Editing by Susan Heavey)