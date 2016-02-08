(Adds background about political pressure and details)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Facing pressure from
Republicans and some in his own Democratic Party to act strongly
on Zika, President Barack Obama will ask the U.S. Congress for
more than $1.8 billion in emergency funding to fight the
mosquito-borne virus.
Most of the money would be spent in the United States on
testing, surveillance and response in affected areas, and on
research into a vaccine, with some funds also going to help
countries grappling with the virus, the White House said on
Monday.
The World Health Organization has declared an international
health emergency over Zika. While the disease is normally mild,
scientists suspect that when pregnant women are infected the
virus can cause microcephaly, a birth defect marked by an
abnormally small head. Zika has been reported in 33 countries.
In the continental United States, there have been 50
confirmed cases of Zika in people who have traveled to affected
areas. The virus is already being actively transmitted in Puerto
Rico and other U.S. territories in warmer areas with populations
of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Officials say the country needs
to be ready to stop the spread of Zika when winter ends in the
United States and mosquito populations become active.
Obama urged Americans to remain calm. "The good news is this
is not like Ebola, people don't die of Zika. A lot of people get
it and don't even know that they have it," Obama told CBS News
in an interview that aired on Monday.
"But there shouldn't be panic on this, this is not something
where people are going to die from it. It is something we have
to take seriously," he said.
The White House was criticized during the 2014 midterm
elections for a slow reaction to domestic fears about Ebola, a
virus that killed more than 11,300 people, mostly in three West
African countries, in a two-year epidemic. Many Republicans
called then for travel bans from the affected areas.
Zika was an issue in a debate on Saturday between Republican
candidates for the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, with two
contenders saying they would quarantine travelers if needed to
stop the spread of the virus.
The WHO has not recommended any travel or trade restrictions
related to Zika, although it notes that some governments may
make travel recommendations to their own populations.
Last week, Senate Democrats urged Obama to take "an urgent
and aggressive response" to Zika.
Top U.S. health officials are set to brief Congress on the
virus and the funding request this week.
Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and
the CDC's Dr. Anne Schuchat were due to talk to reporters at the
White House about the request later on Monday.
Obama is seeking $250 million to help Puerto Rico provide
health services to pregnant women and affected children.
Officials have confirmed 22 cases of Zika in the financially
struggling territory.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Megan Cassella and Roberta Rampton;
