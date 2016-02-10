WASHINGTON Feb 10 U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell said on Wednesday that no
cases of the Zika virus had been passed by mosquitoes to people
in the continental United States.
In testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee about her
department's budget request, Burwell said cases of the virus had
occurred in travelers returning to the United States, and that
there had been one case of sexual transmission in Dallas. The
virus has been passed from mosquitoes to people in the U.S.
territory of Puerto Rico, she said.
President Obama is asking Congress for over $1.8 billion in
emergency funds to fight Zika at home and abroad, and pursue a
vaccine.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by David Alexander)