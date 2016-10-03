Oct 3 Top U.S. health officials said on Monday
the long delay in getting Congress to approve funding to fight
the Zika virus came at a heavy cost in dealing with what they
called a serious public health threat.
They said the $1.1 billion in newly approved funding for
Zika would be used to expand mosquito control programs,
accelerate vaccine development and begin important studies of
its effect on babies and children born to mothers infected
during pregnancy.
President Barack Obama in February requested $1.9 billion in
emergency Zika funding. After months of political wrangling,
Congress last week finally approved a little more than half of
that to fight the virus.
"Because we've had to wait these seven months, we haven't
been able to get a running start on some of the critically
important studies to understand more fully the impacts of Zika,
to establish better diagnostic tests, to improve our way of
controlling mosquitoes," said Dr. Tom Frieden, director of the
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adding that
vaccine development efforts were also delayed.
Health officials on a conference call with reporters also
said money they had redirected from other efforts, such as for
Ebola and cancer research, was unlikely to be reimbursed.
"There's a cost to protecting Americans from the dollars
that were reprogrammed," Frieden said.
Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell promised
that the new funds would be allocated quickly. But she said
critical time and energy were spent on working to get the
funding instead of working to use it.
"That money would be out the door if we had received it at
the time we asked for it," Burwell said.
Asked for examples of what would not be funded or would be
underfunded because Congress approved $800 million less than
what was requested, Burwell pointed to hard-hit Puerto Rico. She
said $141 million would be earmarked for Puerto Rico and other
U.S. territories out of $271 million that had been requested.
There are more than 25,000 cases of the mosquito-borne virus
in the United States and its territories, including more than
2,300 involving pregnant women. Most of the cases are in Puerto
Rico, but there is a limited active outbreak in Miami.
The virus, which can also be transmitted through sex with an
infected person, has been linked to a variety of serious birth
defects, including microcephaly and severe brain abnormalities.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Peter
Cooney)