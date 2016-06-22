WASHINGTON, June 22 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate agreed on Wednesday to $1.1 billion in new funding to fight the Zika virus, a key House Republican lawmaker said.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers said funding would be for fiscal years 2016 and 2017. He said he hoped a vote on the measure could be held in the next day or two. President Barack Obama has requested $1.9 billion.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)