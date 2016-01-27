WASHINGTON Jan 27 Most U.S. efforts to fight
the Zika virus would be focused on sharing information about the
risks with the public, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said
on Wednesday.
"I would anticipate in the days ahead that you'll see more
of a conspicuous, concerted effort on the part of the U.S.
government to communicate with the American people about the
risks of this virus and the steps that they can take to protect
themselves," Earnest said in a White House news briefing.
President Barack Obama on Tuesday called for the rapid
development of tests, vaccines and treatments to fight the
mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, which has been linked to birth
defects and could spread to the United States in warmer months.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; writing by
Mohammad Zargham, editing by G Crosse)