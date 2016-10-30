HANOI Oct 30 Vietnam reported the country's
first microcephaly case that has a high probability of being
linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus, a department of the
nation's health ministry said on Sunday.
The case, a four-month old baby whose mother was diagnosed
with Zika when she was pregnant, was found in the central
province of Dak Lak, the General Department of Preventive
Medicine said in a statement posted on its official website.
Vietnam so far has reported nine cases of Zika infections
across the country.
(Reporting by My Pham; Editing by Sam Holmes)