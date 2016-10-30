HANOI Oct 30 Vietnam reported the country's first microcephaly case that has a high probability of being linked to the mosquito-borne Zika virus, a department of the nation's health ministry said on Sunday.

The case, a four-month old baby whose mother was diagnosed with Zika when she was pregnant, was found in the central province of Dak Lak, the General Department of Preventive Medicine said in a statement posted on its official website.

Vietnam so far has reported nine cases of Zika infections across the country.

