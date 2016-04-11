(Adds dropped word "initially" in quote in headline and second
WASHINGTON, April 11 The spread and impact of
the Zika virus is wider than initially anticipated and the first
vaccine candidate for the virus should be available in
September, U.S. health officials said on Monday.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, a deputy director of the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters the type of
mosquito in which the virus is carried is present in more U.S.
states than initially thought. She said what authorities are
learning about the virus is "scarier than we initially thought."
Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of
Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a White House briefing
the first Zika vaccine candidate should be available in
September.
