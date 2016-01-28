GENEVA Jan 28 The World Health Organization
(WHO) has called an emergency meeting on Zika virus on Monday
partly to ensure that national authorities do not impose
inappropriate travel or trade restrictions, a senior WHO
official said on Thursday.
WHO chief Margaret Chan said earlier that the agency would
convene the emergency committee on the international response to
the Zika virus outbreak that is supected of a link to birth
defects in Brazil
"This is an important consideration of the director-general
in calling (the meeting) is to ensure that there are no
inappropriate measures taken by member states in terms of travel
or trade. That is a major consideration of the
director-general," WHO assistant director Bruce Aylward told
reporters.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)