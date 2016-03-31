GENEVA, March 31 Researchers are now convinced
that the Zika virus is linked to microcephaly in babies and to
Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological disorder that can weaken the
muscles and cause paralysis, the World Health Organization (WHO)
said on Thursday.
"Based on observational, cohort and case-control studies,
there is a strong scientific consensus that Zika virus is a
cause of GBS (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), microcephaly and other
neurological disorders," the agency said in a weekly update on
the mosquito-borne virus that is spreading across Latin America
and the Caribbean.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)