GENEVA Jan 28 The Zika virus is strongly
suspected of causing birth defects and may infect 3-4 million
people in the Americas, including 1.5 million in Brazil, a World
Health Organization expert said on Thursday.
Marcos Espinal, head of communicable diseases at PAHO -- the
WHO's Americas arm -- said a study would soon be published
suggesting a correlation between Zika and microcephaly -- babies
born with small heads and brains -- in Brazil.
"We don't know yet if this virus crosses the placenta and
generates or causes microcephaly. We think it plays a role.
There's no doubt about that," he told the WHO's executive board
meeting in Geneva.
