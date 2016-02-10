GENEVA Feb 10 The World Health Organization
(WHO) advised women in areas with the Zika virus on Wednesday to
protect themselves, especially during pregnancy, by covering up
against mosquitoes and practicing safe sex with their partners.
It issued recommendations for women regarding microcephaly
and other neurological disorders linked to the mosquito-borne
Zika virus that has been found in more than 30 countries, but
did not issue travel restrictions, instead suggesting that women
consult their doctors or authorities if travelling.
"Most women in Zika-affected areas will give birth to normal
infants. Early ultrasound does not reliably predict microcephaly
except in extreme cases," the WHO said. "Women who wish to
terminate a pregnancy due to a fear of microcephaly should have
access to safe abortion services to the full extent of the law."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)