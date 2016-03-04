GENEVA, March 4 There is "accumulating evidence"
of a link between the Zika virus and two neurological disorders,
microcephaly and Guillain-Barre syndrome, a senior World Health
Organization official said on Friday.
Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Executive Director for Outbreaks and
Health Emergencies, said that recently published studies in the
Lancet on microcephaly and by the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control (CDC) on Guillain-Barre had strengthened the case that
the mosquito-borne Zika virus is responsible.
"Since the public health emergency of international concern
was declared (by WHO) back in February, the evidence that there
may be a causal relationship has continued to accumulate,"
Aylward told a news briefing in Geneva.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)