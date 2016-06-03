GENEVA, June 3 The World Health Organisation's (WHO) Emergency Committee on Zika will meet in coming weeks to evaluate the risks tied to holding the Olympic Games in Rio from August, a WHO spokeswoman said on Friday.

"The Emergency Committee meeting will consider the situation in Brazil including the question of the Olympics," WHO spokeswoman Nyka Alexander told Reuters in response to a query.

WHO makes risk assessments of a public health issue and it would be up to the International Olympics Committee (IOC) to decide on holding the event, due to start on Aug. 5, she said.

Dr. David Heymann, chairman of the WHO committee of independent experts, told Reuters on Monday that postponing the Rio Olympics because of fears it could speed the spread of the Zika virus would give a "false" sense of security because travellers are constantly going in and out of Brazil.

