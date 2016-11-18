GENEVA Nov 18 The World Health Organization
(WHO) declared on Friday that the Zika virus and related
neurological complications no longer constitute an international
emergency but said that it would continue to work on the
outbreak through a "robust programme".
The WHO's Emergency Committee, which declared an
international public health emergency of international concern
(PHEIC) in February, said in a statement that they felt that
"the Zika virus and associated consequences remain a significant
enduring public health challenge requiring intense action but no
longer represent a PHEIC."
"We are not downgrading the importance of Zika, by placing
this as a longer programme of work, we are sending the message
that Zika is here to stay," Dr. Peter Salama, Executive Director
of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, told a news briefing.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)