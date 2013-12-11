By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 Children in Lebanon, New
Hampshire, are more than twice as likely to have their tonsils
removed as those in Bangor, Maine. Kids in Lewiston, Maine, are
50 percent more likely to have a CT scan of their head than are
kids in Portland, Maine, or Lebanon and Burlington, Vermont.
Lebanon's children don't have especially infection-prone
tonsils, and Lewiston's don't fall on their heads more than kids
elsewhere do. Instead, according to a report released on
Wednesday, the glaring variation means that in some cases
"children are not receiving enough good care," said pediatrician
and health policy analyst Dr David Goodman of the Geisel School
of Medicine at Dartmouth University, who led the study for the
Dartmouth Atlas Project. But in other cases they "may be
receiving unnecessary care that is harmful."
Similar research from the project has shown that the rate of
medical procedures performed on older Americans covered by
Medicare varies enormously depending on where they live.
The new report, which focused on northern New England, is
the first to show that geographic variability exists in
children's healthcare, too, raising questions about why tens of
thousands of kids are not receiving recommended care such as
screening for lead poisoning and why tens of thousands of others
are subjected to potentially unneeded treatments such as CTs for
stomachaches.
The Dartmouth Atlas was able to examine geographic
variations in the medical care provided to children in Maine,
New Hampshire and Vermont from 2007 to 2010 because those states
are among the few that collect data on all health insurance
claims, which the researchers analyzed.
"This suggests that there is a significant amount of overuse
of medical services in some areas," said Dr Vikas Saini, a
cardiologist and president of the Lown Institute, a healthcare
think tank in Boston. "Especially because unneeded care can
expose children to harmful side effects, this is very
troubling."
PROCEDURES TO AVOID
The idea that Americans undergo millions of unneeded
procedures every year has become more widely recognized as a
result of the Choosing Wisely campaign, in which medical
specialty societies have for the past two years identified
procedures that should be avoided or questioned.
That whether a child undergoes a procedure depends in part
on where he or she lives has been known since the 1970s, when
researchers led by Dr John Wennberg of Geisel found that rates
of tonsillectomy are 60 percent in some places and less than 20
percent in others. The difference, they found, could not be
explained by underlying medical conditions among the children,
and was instead more likely due to the local medical culture:
Some doctors believe in removing tonsils and others don't.
Apart from the tonsillectomy work, research on variations in
the healthcare children receive has lagged that on adults.
In the new study, the researchers found regional variations
in rates of hospitalizations, common surgeries, imaging,
prescriptions and office visits such as for well-child care and
middle-ear infections.
Children in St. Albans and Bennington, Vermont, had triple
the number of annual office visits (3.6) as kids in Houlton,
Maine (1.2). The presence of large medical centers, children's
hospitals and, therefore, pediatricians and specialists hardly
mattered: Burlington and Bangor both have such centers, but the
rate of office visits was more than 50 percent higher in
Burlington.
In areas with fewer pediatricians, children went to
emergency rooms more often, but what happened to them there
varied even more.
Some of the greatest variation occurred in
"preference-sensitive" care. These are procedures, such as
placing tubes in the ears, that have unclear benefits but which
parents or physicians may opt for anyway. There is no consensus
on which children will get fewer ear infections or less hearing
loss thanks to tubes, for instance.
As a result, preference ruled: Middlebury, Vermont, has more
than four times the rate of tube insertions (15.2 per 1,000
children) as Bangor (3.4). Littleton, New Hampshire, has more
than four times the rate of tonsillectomies (10.9 per 1,000
children), which are also of questionable benefit, as Bangor
(2.7).
Differences in how many kids get ear, nose and throat
disease are unlikely to explain these differences, said Lown's
Saini.
Particularly worrisome to experts is the high rate of CT
scans in some places. CT delivers radiation equivalent to 200 to
400 chest X-rays, increasing the risk of cancer decades later.
Children in Presque Isle, Maine, had 19.7 head CTs per 1,000,
compared to 8.4 in Burlington. The American Academy of
Pediatrics says head CTs are "not necessary" for the immediate
evaluation of head injuries and pose "considerable danger to
children."
Bennington had more than triple the rate of abdominal or
chest CTs (15.4) as those in Machias, Maine (4). The variation
did not depend on whether a major medical center is nearby: The
rate in Bangor (11.7) was more than double that in Lebanon,
(4.7), though both have large hospitals.
Use of medication for attention deficit hyperactivity
disorder (ADHD) varied by a factor of 2, with 2.9 percent of
Fort Kent, Maine's, children on the drugs but 8.1 percent of
Ellsworth's. There was a comparable gap in use of
antidepressants and antipsychotics, whose use in children has
been widely criticized.
More doctors in an area did not necessarily increase the
rate of questionable procedures, while fewer doctors did not
reduce it. Instead, overuse is likely a result of the prevailing
"medical culture," said Saini: Doctors who walk the same
hospital corridors and socialize through the same professional
and other organizations trade anecdotes about what works.
"Most of what we do in medicine doesn't have empirical
evidence" for whether it works and for whom, said Saini.
"Instead, it's driven by anecdotal evidence and professional
opinion," which doctors who practice in the same area are likely
to hear about and be influenced by, especially early in their
careers.
Although the Dartmouth researchers underlined the overuse of
some medical procedures in some places, they also found
worrisome underuse of proven therapies. Practice guidelines call
for strep throat to be treated with antibiotics. More than 90
percent of such cases were properly treated in Exeter and Derry,
New Hampshire, while only 41 percent to 47 percent were in
Calais, Presque Isle, and Houlton, Maine.
The Dartmouth Atlas Project published the data at
www.dartmouthatlas.org.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Douglas Royalty)