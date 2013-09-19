Sept 19 Home Depot Inc is shifting
medical coverage for part-time workers to new public marketplace
exchanges ahead of new benefits requirements under the U.S.
Affordable Care Act, a spokesman said on Thursday.
The world's largest home improvement retail chain announced
its move shortly after a similar announcement from Trader Joe's
Co, a popular privately held grocery chain.
Home Depot's change would affect roughly 20,000 part-time
workers who previously had chosen the limited liability medical
plan the company offered, spokesman Stephen Holmes said.
After Dec. 31, companies can no longer offer those plans
under the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also
known as Obamacare.
"We're going to shift them over to the public exchanges,
where there are more options," Holmes said.
The public exchanges being set up under ACA will allow
individuals to buy government-subsidized healthcare based on
income. Enrollment begins on Oct. 1.
Until now, many restaurants and retailers offered workers
limited liability plans that often provided less than $5,000 in
coverage. Experts have said exchanges would provide more
comprehensive coverage that may not cost more because government
tax credits will help some workers offset premiums.
Some employers are opting to offer coverage through private
health insurance changes.
Walgreen Co, the largest U.S. drugstore, and more
than a dozen other large employers have said they would offer
their employee insurance for 2014 through the Aon Hewitt
Corporate Health Exchange.
Home Depot employs about 340,000 people and will continue to
offer healthcare benefits to full-time employees, who will be
paying more for that coverage next year due to higher healthcare
costs, Holmes said.