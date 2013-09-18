By Beth Pinsker
NEW YORK, Sept 18 Walgreen Co, the
largest U.S. drugstore, is moving 120,000 employees to a private
health insurance exchange where they can choose a plan from
multiple insurers, a sign of the shifting landscape for
corporate healthcare because of rising costs.
The pharmacy chain and 17 other large employers will offer
their employee insurance for 2014 through the Aon Hewitt
Corporate Health Exchange, part of a national move in
which companies are playing a less direct role in providing
health insurance coverage themselves.
For example, IBM Corp and Time Warner Inc
recently said they are moving retirees to exchanges for those
not yet Medicare-eligible and other exchanges for those who are.
The end-cost of these plans sold on these different types of
exchanges depends on the plan chosen, but the purchasers will
have more options than under traditional arrangements. The Aon
Hewitt exchange that Walgreen is using will offer employees
insurance plans from multiple companies including UnitedHealth
Group Inc and Aetna.
Private exchanges mimic the coverage mandated as part of the
Affordable Care Act, but their creation is not part of the law.
The public exchanges being set up under the law will enable
individuals to buy government-subsidized healthcare based on
income; enrollment begins on Oct. 1.
Walgreen's decision will likely prompt its competitors in
the retail industry to take a closer look at private exchanges,
said Chris Condeluci, an employee benefits attorney at Venable
LLP and a former staffer with the U.S. Senate Finance Committee
who helped draft the healthcare reform law.
"Large employers have been taking a wait-and-see approach,
and they have been watching for those employers who will adopt
early," Condeluci said. "They are going to watch who they are
and how successful they are."
Walgreen said it will make the same premium contribution for
its employees' 2014 plans that it did in 2013.
"What happens to employer contributions over time? Will they
put in as much as they put in the past? These are unanswered
questions but potential negatives," says Paul Fronstin, a senior
research associate with the Employee Benefit Research Institute.
The benefit to Walgreen and other employers is unknown at this
point, as their cost-savings are not clear.
Of the 180,000 Walgreen employees eligible for healthcare
insurance, 120,000 opted for coverage for themselves and 40,000
family members. Another 60,000 employees, many of them working
part-time, were not eligible for health insurance.
Aon Hewitt says other participants in its program include
retailer Sears Holding Corp and Darden Restaurants Inc
. These new additions raise enrollment to 330,000 from
100,000 last year, and Aon Hewitt estimates enrollment will jump
to 600,000 next year, a fivefold increase from 2012.
By 2017, nearly 20 percent of employees nationwide could get
their health insurance through a private exchange, according to
Accenture Research. A recent report by the National Business
Group on Health said that 30 percent of large employers are
considering moving active employees to exchanges by 2015.
Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch said in a research note
that the shift to these exchanges could be a positive for
insurers if it enables them to sell more profitable, fully
insured plans."
Other major providers of private exchanges include Mercer, a
division of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, and Towers
Watson & Co. Mercer said this summer that it had five
major employers enrolled but did not name them. Towers Watson is
in the process of launching an exchange. Smaller companies, like
Buck Consultants, Willis North America Inc and
regional players, are also starting exchanges.
CHANGES IN COVERAGE
The five plan choices in Aon Hewitt's private exchange carry
names used across the sector - bronze, bronze plus, silver, gold
and platinum - and costs are based on the amount of coverage,
says Ken Sperling, Aon Hewitt's national health exchange
strategy leader.
Bronze and silver plans typically have high individual
deductibles - $1,250 or more - meaning that they do not kick in
until a participant's out-of-pockets costs exceed the amount of
the deductible. Gold and platinum plans have lower deductibles
and offer more coverage.
Healthcare premiums for these plans rose about 5 percent
last year, consistent with the industry average recently
calculated by the National Business Group on Health.
For some employees the exchanges could offer more choice.
Walgreen's employees eligible for healthcare coverage were asked
in the past three years to choose between two plans, both with
high deductibles. Those plans were managed by Blue Cross Blue
Shield or United Healthcare, depending on the area of
the country.
Walgreen's offering last year matched the silver plan on
Aon's exchange, so there are two options that are less expensive
and two that are more expensive.
Based on Aon Hewitt's data collected so far, about 42
percent of participants chose a plan less expensive than they
had previously used, while 26 percent chose a higher-cost plan
and 32 percent stayed at the same level.
Tom Sondergeld, senior director of health and well being for
Walgreen, said Walgreen joined a private health exchange to
offer its employees more choice, while still supporting a
generous pharmacy benefit he said was central to the company's
mission.
Walgreen is not planning any other major benefit changes for
2014, which starts in late October, Sondergeld said. The company
will continue its reward-based wellness programs and a smoking
surcharge of roughly $600. It will not change coverage for
spouses, as UPS recently announced.