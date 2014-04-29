April 29 With several multi-billion dollar deals announced within the past week, 2014 is set to become one of the busiest years for healthcare acquisitions.

As the healthcare reimbursement environment in the developed world gets tougher, companies are trying to cope with the changing landscape by gaining scale, picking up specialized expertise and shedding non-core businesses.

Here is a list of the top healthcare deals and offers this year:

** U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on April 28 that it had offered to buy Britain's AstraZeneca Plc in January for about $98.9 billion, or nearly 47 pounds per share. It approached its British rival again on Saturday, seeking to revive its bid.

** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor Bill Ackman made an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc on April 22, as it seeks to become one of the world's five biggest drug companies.

The offer prompted Allergan to adopt a one-year stockholder rights plan to give it more time to consider takeover proposals.

** Allergan is preparing to approach Shire Plc about a potential takeover, even though the Irish drugmaker rebuffed a previous overture, Reuters reported on April 28, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A bid by Allergan for Shire, which has a market value of $32 billion, would underscore how keen the U.S. dermatology drugmaker is to stay independent.

** Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc said on Feb. 18 that it would buy Forest Laboratories Inc for about $25 billion in cash and stock, giving it a major focus on higher-margin, branded treatments for Alzheimer's, hypertension and other disorders.

Forest was facing immense criticism from one of its top shareholders, activist investor Carl Icahn, who waged two proxy battles and threatened a third to change its leadership and strategy.

** Zimmer Holdings Inc said on April 24 it would buy rival orthopedic products maker Biomet Inc for more than $13 billion, making Zimmer the second largest seller of orthopedics products, behind Johnson & Johnson.

** Swiss drugmaker Novartis and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline agreed to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets on April 22 to bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones as the drug industry contends with healthcare spending cuts and generic competition.

In addition, Novartis was selling its animal health arm to Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly for about $5.4 billion in cash. It would make Lilly's Elanco unit the world's second-largest animal health business when the deal closes early next year.

** Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc will buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel, which is set to hit sales of $1 billion this year.

The acquisition is Dublin-based Mallinckrodt's second in less than two months as it pushes into the lucrative specialty drugs market, which focuses on complex and chronic diseases. It bought Cadence Pharmaceuticals Inc for $1.3 billion in February.

** Johnson & Johnson said on Jan. 16 it would sell its ortho clinical diagnostics unit to buyout firm Carlyle Group LP for $4.15 billion, shedding a slow-growing business to focus on more lucrative products. ** Drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc said in January it would buy specialty pharmaceutical maker Aptalis from private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.9 billion in a deal it promised would increase next year's earnings.

** German drug firm Bayer clinched a $2.9 billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drug maker Algeta after being tendered 92.17 percent of the shares in a cash offer, the companies said on Feb. 24.

** Britain's Smith & Nephew said on Feb. 3 it will buy ArthroCare Corp for an agreed $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main replacement hips and knees business.

** Forest Laboratories Inc said on April 28 it would buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.46 billion, including milestone payments, to add a promising treatment for irritable bowel syndrome to its gastrointestinal drugs portfolio.

** U.S. drug distributor McKesson gained control of German peer Celesio as part of its drive to become a global leader in drugs distribution and boost its bargaining power with pharmaceutical firms.

A previous bid had foundered after failing to secure the 75 percent shareholder support it had set as a condition. (Compiled by Esha Dey in Bangalore)