May 6 Several multi-billion dollar deals and offers announced over the past few weeks have made 2014 the busiest year for healthcare acquisitions, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bayer's $14.2 billion acquisition of Merck's consumer care business on Tuesday pushed the value of pharmaceutical M&As to $239.1 billion so far this year.

Healthcare companies, under pressure from tougher reimbursement regulations in developed countries, are adding scale, picking up specialized expertise and shedding non-core businesses.

Here's a list of some of the major deals and offers this year:

MAY May 6 - Merck & Co Inc agrees to sell its consumer care business to Germany's Bayer AG for $14.2 billion. May 2 - Pfizer Inc raises its offer for AstraZeneca Plc to 63 billion pounds ($106 billion), but the British company promptly rejects the proposal, which would create the world's biggest pharmaceuticals company. APRIL April 30 - Sanofi SA is looking to sell a portfolio of older drugs that could fetch $7 billion to $8 billion, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter. April 28 - Allergan is preparing to approach Shire Plc about a potential takeover, even though the Irish drugmaker rebuffed a previous overture, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Forest Laboratories Inc says it will buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.46 billion, including milestone payments. April 25 - U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan makes new and improved bid for Meda, valuing its Swedish rival at around $9 billion including debt, Reuters reports, citing a source familiar with the matter. April 24 - Zimmer Holdings Inc says it would buy rival orthopedic products maker Biomet Inc for more than $13 billion. April 22 - Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor Bill Ackman makes an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc. The bid prompts Allergan to adopt a one-year stockholder rights plan to give it more time to consider takeover proposals.

Novartis and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline agree to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets to bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones. Novartis also says it would sell its animal health arm to Eli Lilly for about $5.4 billion in cash. April 7 - Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc says it will buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel. FEBRUARY Feb. 24 - German drug firm Bayer clinches a $2.9 billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drugmaker Algeta after being tendered 92.17 percent of the shares in a cash offer. Feb. 18 - Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc says it will buy Forest Laboratories Inc for about $25 billion in cash and stock, giving it a major focus on higher-margin, branded treatments for Alzheimer's, hypertension and other disorders. Feb. 11 - Mallinckrodt says it will buy pain drug maker Cadence Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand in the hospital market. Feb. 3 - Britain's Smith & Nephew Plc says it will buy ArthroCare Corp for an agreed $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main replacement hips and knees business. JANUARY Jan. 16 - Johnson & Johnson says it will sell its ortho clinical diagnostics unit to buyout firm Carlyle Group LP for $4.15 billion, shedding a slow-growing business to focus on more lucrative products. Jan. 8 - Forest Laboratories Inc says it will buy specialty pharmaceutical maker Aptalis from private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.9 billion. (Compiled by Esha Dey and Sriraj Kalluvila in Bangalore)