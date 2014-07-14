July 14 Several multi-billion dollar deals and bids have made 2014 a busy year for healthcare acquisitions, despite Pfizer pulling its $118 billion offer for AstraZeneca.

Pharma companies are offering top dollar for acquisitions that could help them add niche products or cut their tax bill by taking over companies based in countries such as Ireland.

Here's a list of some of the major deals and offers this year: JULY

July 14 - Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc says it will buy Abbott Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business in developed markets outside the United States in an all-stock transaction valued at about $5.3 billion.

July 9 - Salix Pharmaceuticals says to merge with the Irish subsidiary of Swiss-listed Cosmo Pharmaceuticals , the latest in a wave of overseas deal-making by U.S. companies looking to lower their tax bill.

July 8 - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc raises its offer for Shire Plc to 30.1 billion pounds ($51.3 billion), hoping to win over its reluctant target after three earlier offers were rejected.

July 2 - Roche Holding AG says will pay up to $1.725 billion to buy Seragon Pharmaceuticals, a privately held U.S. biotech company that researches breast cancer treatments.

JUNE

June 15 - U.S. medical device maker Medtronic Inc plans to buy Dublin-based Covidien Plc for $42.9 billion and shift its executive headquarters to Ireland.

June 9 - Merck & Co Inc says to buy Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc for $3.85 billion and plans to combine the two companies' most promising drugs to produce a faster, more effective cure for hepatitis C.

MAY

May 28 - Swiss food group Nestle buys the rights to several injectable treatments for facial wrinkles and lines from Valeant Pharmaceuticals for $1.4 billion.

May 26 - Pfizer Inc abandons its attempt to buy AstraZeneca Plc for nearly 70 billion pounds ($118 billion), ending a month-long public fight.

May 16 - Abbott Laboratories says will buy Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals SA in a $2.9 billion deal that will more than double its branded generic drugs business in the fast-growing Latin American market.

May 8 - Danish pharmaceutical company H. Lundbeck says to buy Chelsea Therapeutics for up to $658 million in a deal that would give it the rights to the U.S firm's neurology drug Northera.

May 6 - Merck & Co agrees to sell its consumer care business to Germany's Bayer AG for $14.2 billion.

APRIL

April 30 - Sanofi SA is looking to sell a portfolio of older drugs that could fetch $7 billion to $8 billion, Reuters reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

April 28 - Allergan is preparing to approach Shire Plc about a potential takeover, even though the Irish drugmaker rebuffed a previous overture, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Forest Laboratories Inc says it will buy Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc for up to $1.46 billion, including milestone payments.

April 25 - U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan Inc makes new and improved bid for Meda, valuing its Swedish rival at around $9 billion including debt, Reuters reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

April 24 - Zimmer Holdings Inc says it would buy rival orthopedic products maker Biomet Inc for more than $13 billion.

April 22 - Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor Bill Ackman makes an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Botox maker Allergan Inc . The bid prompts Allergan to adopt a one-year stockholder rights plan to give it more time to consider takeover proposals.

Novartis and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline agree to trade more than $20 billion worth of assets to bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones. Novartis also says it would sell its animal health arm to Eli Lilly for about $5.4 billion in cash.

April 7 - Specialty pharmaceuticals company Mallinckrodt Plc says it will buy drugmaker Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $5.6 billion to gain access to its multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel. FEBRUARY

Feb. 24 - German drug firm Bayer clinches a $2.9 billion deal to take over Norwegian cancer drugmaker Algeta after being tendered 92.17 percent of the shares in a cash offer.

Feb. 18 - Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc says it will buy Forest Laboratories Inc for about $25 billion in cash and stock, giving it a major focus on higher-margin, branded treatments for Alzheimer's, hypertension and other disorders.

Feb. 11 - Mallinckrodt says it will buy pain drug maker Cadence Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $1.3 billion to expand in the hospital market.

Feb. 3 - Britain's Smith & Nephew Plc says it will buy ArthroCare Corp for an agreed $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main replacement hips and knees business. JANUARY

Jan. 16 - Johnson & Johnson says it will sell its ortho clinical diagnostics unit to buyout firm Carlyle Group LP for $4.15 billion, shedding a slow-growing business to focus on more lucrative products.

Jan. 8 - Forest Laboratories Inc says it will buy specialty pharmaceutical maker Aptalis from private equity firm TPG Capital for $2.9 billion. (Compiled by Esha Dey and Sriraj Kalluvila in Bangalore)