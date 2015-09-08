NEW YORK, Sept 8 Two proposed mergers of U.S.
health insurers worth tens of billions of dollars would hurt
competition in commercial health plans in as many as 17 states,
the American Medical Association, the U.S. group that represents
physicians, said on Tuesday.
Aetna Inc announced plans to buy smaller rival
Humana Inc in early July and Anthem Inc agreed
to buy Cigna Corp later that month. Both mergers are
being reviewed by federal antitrust regulators as well as state
insurance officials.
Insurers say that the deals will enable them to offer more
competitive health insurance plans by using their increased size
to negotiate better prices with doctors.
Anthem and Cigna combined would increase market power in 13
states where they sell individual insurance plans and
competition would decrease in all 14 states where Anthem
currently operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, the AMA's
analysis found.
Aetna and Humana combined would raise anti-competitive
issues in 7 states on an individual basis and 14 states overall,
the study said.
The study was based on 2013 data on enrollment in commercial
fully insured and self insured plans, the association said.
The American Hospital Association also recently made public
its analysis of the two deals, also saying they would diminish
competition.
