Oct 23 Small managed health-care companies like Coventry Health Care Inc CVH.N and Health Net Inc HNT.N may see their share prices jump by 50 percent on consolidation potential, according to the financial publication Barron's.

Larger competitors like Aetna Inc (AET.N), Cigna Corp (CI.N) and Humana Inc (HUM.N) may snap up their smaller rivals because they are looking for ways to grow revenue and control costs, Barron's said.

Managed care companies aim to reduce health-care costs by coordinating services and getting rid of inefficiencies. But the industry is believed to have reached its peak, Barron's said, with membership having declined in recent years and a new U.S. health-care reform law poised to reduce the need of managed-care services.

Barron's said the industry looks "ripe for mergers" because smaller firms have been growing faster than big competitors with higher earnings growth predicted by analysts.

The paper said Coventry shares could jump to $48 from their most recent closing price of $29.93 if it becomes the target of a buyout offer, and that Health Net, which closed at $25.49 on Friday, could rise to $30 even without a merger because the stock is undervalued.

