By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 The lead agency for President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform announced on Friday that it
would require, rather than merely encourage, insurers that sell
Obamacare policies to accept funds from a federal program that
helps people with HIV-AIDS pay health insurance premiums.
Earlier this year, BlueCross BlueShield of Louisiana, the
state's largest carrier, said it would begin rejecting checks
from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program for Obamacare policies it
sells. For decades the Ryan White program had helped low-income
people with HIV and AIDS pay for both AIDS drugs and insurance
premiums, but Louisiana Blue said such "third party payments"
invited fraud.
The chief federal agency administering Obamacare, the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said on Friday it
was requiring insurers to accept the funds, after saying last
month that it "encouraged" carriers to accept the Ryan White
payments and did not see any potential for fraud.
"Given the importance of access to care for people with
HIV/AIDS, today CMS amended its rules to require health
insurance issuers to accept Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program funds on
behalf of eligible enrollees in individual Marketplace plans,"
said a CMS spokeswoman. "We will work directly with issuers to
ensure they are in compliance with this policy."
Although the controversy over the Ryan White payments
attracted the most attention, the CMS rule also requires
insurers to accept premium payments on behalf of Obamacare
customers from Indian tribes, tribal organizations, urban Indian
organizations, and state and federal government programs.
After CMS had encouraged acceptance of the funds, Louisiana
Blue had said it would not take the Ryan White payments after
this month, threatening hundreds of customers with loss of
coverage due to inability to pay. Lambda Legal, a civil rights
group that works on behalf of gay men and lesbians, filed a
lawsuit against the company, asking a court to require Louisiana
Blue to accept the payments.
On Monday the company said it would do so, but only through
Nov. 15, 2014, when the next open enrollment period for
Obamacare begins. The current enrollment period,
for coverage in 2014, ends on March 31.
Friday's CMS announcement means that Louisiana Blue and all
other carriers will have to accept the Ryan White payments for
premiums.
If an insurer refuses to comply with the interim final rule,
CMS said, the organization that submitted the payment or the
affected individual should contact CMS. If a company continues
to refuse, CMS might levy a penalty, it said, without specifying
its size.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Leslie Adler)