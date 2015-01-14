Jan 14 Orthopedic device and surgical equipment
maker Stryker Corp said on Wednesday it is eyeing growth
through acquisitions, and has set its sights on improving market
share for its products in Europe.
Stryker Chief Executive Kevin Lobo, speaking at the JP
Morgan healthcare conference in San Francisco, said the company
was in a very strong cash position that would allow it to make
acquisitions that are "small, medium or even large."
"We need to be market leaders in the areas that we choose to
play in," Lobo said. "We'll look at deals of all different sizes
... to strengthen our position."
Stryker plans to repatriate some $2 billion in cash held
overseas in the second half of 2015.
The company on Tuesday cautioned that the strength of the
U.S. dollar versus overseas currencies would take a larger than
previously expected toll on 2015 earnings, shaving some 20 cents
from per share profit versus its prior view of 10 to 12 cents.
Stryker currently has about two thirds of its total sales in
the United States, with about a quarter coming from other
developed markets and 8 percent from emerging markets.
Lobo sees Europe as a critical area with room for improving
Stryker's performance, and said he believes the capital spending
climate there is improving.
"Our market shares are dramatically lower in Europe than in
the U.S., Canada or Japan," he said. "Our products should be
garnering higher market share there."
Stryker has altered its corporate structure so that
operations in Europe will now report directly to the United
States.
Despite the challenging environment in some emerging
markets, such as Russia, Lobo said Stryker aims to increase its
percentage of total sales from developing markets "to get to
double digits in the next few years."
Stryker shares were down $2.20, or 2.3 percent, at $92.02 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)