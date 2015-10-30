Oct 30 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc said
it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice in
the third quarter, seeking documents related primarily to its
"good laboratory practices" in a bioanalytical lab.
Good laboratory practices are rules that govern non-clinical
safety studies, ensuring quality, integrity and reliability of
data.
Shares of the cystic fibrosis drugmaker, which said it was
in the process of responding to the subpoena, fell about 2
percent after-hours.
Separately, drugmaker Mylan NV and drugstore chain
CVS Health Corp said in their quarterly filings that
they had also received subpoenas from federal agencies.
CVS said the Drug Enforcement Administration in September
sought documents related to controlled substance policies,
procedures, and practices at eight pharmacy locations since May
2012.
Mylan said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was
seeking documents with regard to certain "related party
matters".
CVS and Mylan's shares were little changed after the bell.
