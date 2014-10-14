BRIEF-Lupin Ltd launches generic Minastrin 24 Fe chewable tablets in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Minastrin 24 Fe chewable tablets in the US
WARSAW Oct 14 Shares in Synektik, a company selling and servicing medical equipment, rose 2 percent to 22.4 zlotys ($6.79) on Tuesday at the start of their first trading day on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
The company had previously been listed on NewConnect, the small-capitalisation market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 3.3006 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* On March 10, 2017, board appointed Megan Schoeps as principal financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Offering 5.1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $2.92 per share - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: