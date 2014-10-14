WARSAW Oct 14 Shares in Synektik, a company selling and servicing medical equipment, rose 2 percent to 22.4 zlotys ($6.79) on Tuesday at the start of their first trading day on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The company had previously been listed on NewConnect, the small-capitalisation market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 3.3006 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)