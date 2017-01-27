EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has found high amounts of a toxic substance in homeopathic teething tablets, warning of its potential risk to infants and children.
According to laboratory analysis by the health regulator, the amounts of belladonna, a toxic substance, sometimes far exceeded the amount claimed on the label of these teething tablets.
Homeopathic teething tablets are used to provide temporary relief of teething symptoms in children.
Inconsistent levels of belladonna can cause seizures, excessive sleepiness, muscle weakness and skin flushing in children.
The FDA asked Standard Homeopathic Co, the manufacturer of Hyland's teething products, to recall its homeopathic teething tablets from the market.
The company did not agree to the recall, the FDA said.
In November, Raritan Pharmaceuticals Inc recalled three belladonna-containing homeopathic products, two of which were marketed by CVS Health Corp.
In 2010, Standard Homeopathic had voluntarily recalled Hyland's teething tablets from the market to address manufacturing issues. (bit.ly/2jnvJsO) (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.