March 27 Health Care REIT Inc on Tuesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.

Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.694 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.176 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/03/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS