BRIEF-S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to S&P/TSX Canadian indices
* New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16
March 27 Health Care REIT Inc on Tuesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $350 million.
Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HEALTH CARE REIT INC AMT $600 MLN COUPON 4.125 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.694 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.176 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/03/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 260 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS
* Keyera Corp - announced plans to construct a new NGL gathering pipeline system that will provide producers in West Central Alberta
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited