* Healthcare reform will make it easier to switch insurers
* Insurers will have to market via social media, other new
methods
* New policyholders to have lower incomes, less education
Oct 2 U.S. health insurers will face challenges
over the next decade as they expand their marketing to
individuals who in many cases will be less educated and poorer
than their current policyholders, according to a report released
on Tuesday.
As a result of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, 30 million Americans are expected to gain access to health
insurance through regulated exchanges in each state, more plans
from employers, and an expansion of the federal Medicaid program
for the poor.
It will be easier and cheaper for these new customers,
particularly on the health exchanges, to switch providers, said
Vaughn Kauffman, a principal with PwC Health Industries, which
prepared the report.
"What we've seen with this group, which is a little bit less
educated with lower incomes, is that most of their decisions are
going to be driven based on price initially," Kauffman said.
Insurers will need to change their marketing to a retail
model, including using technology and social media, he said.
PwC Health Industries is part of consultancy PwC.
The median income of the incoming group of health insurance
customers will be about 166 percent of the federal poverty
level, or $38,263 for a family of four, the report said. That is
about half the currently insured's median of 333 percent of the
poverty level.
In terms of education, PwC said it expected 14 percent of
the newly insured to hold a bachelor's degree or higher,
compared with 37 percent of the currently insured.
About 42 percent of the new group will be employed
full-time, versus 59 percent of current policyholders, and about
30 percent say English is a second language, compared with 12
percent now.
Excluding children, the median age of the newly insured will
be 38, compared with 42 for people who have insurance now.
Of the 30 million people expected to become insured over the
next decade, about 45 percent will buy health coverage through
state exchanges, PwC said.
Currently, only a few states have public health exchanges.
About one-third of the 30 million will become covered
through Medicaid, and the remaining 25 percent will receive
coverage from employers, according to the report.
The healthcare exchanges will create a $205 billion market
from insurance premiums by 2021, the report said.
States have a Nov. 16 deadline to report on their plans to
the government. Some states have already announced that they
will run exchanges themselves or with the federal government,
while others have resisted the mandate to create the exchanges.
About 12 million Americans are likely to begin enrolling in
these exchanges next year, the report said.