(Adds Carlyle declined to comment, Goldman's role)
HONG KONG Nov 23 Private equity firms Carlyle
Group LP and TPG Capital Management are selling
their entire remaining stake in Australian healthcare operator
Healthscope Ltd in a deal worth about $612 million, IFR
reported on Monday, citing a source close to the deal.
Carlyle and TPG are offering 308.2 million shares at a fixed
price of A$2.77 each, putting the total deal at about A$853.7
million ($612 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. The stake accounts for 17.8 percent of
Healthscope's shares.
TPG and Carlyle declined to comment on the stake sale.
Goldman Sachs is advising on the deal, IFR added.
($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Robert Hartley of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)