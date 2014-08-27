SYDNEY Aug 27 Australia's No. 2 private
hospital operator Healthscope Ltd, which recently
re-listed, said earnings before interest and tax jumped 11
percent on robust growth for healthcare services.
The result was in line with a forecast it gave in its IPO
prospectus, and Healthscope, whose A$2.6 billion offering was
Australia's biggest listing in four years said it was on track
to meet its guidance for the current financial year.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the year to
end-June climbed to A$262.3 million, compared with its
prospectus forecast of A$259.8 million. It has forecast EBIT of
$284.7 million for this financial year.
As Australia's population ages, demand for healthcare has
grown and revenue climbed 5.1 percent to A$2.33 billion, in line
with the prospectus forecast of A$2.31 billion.
Melbourne-based Healthscope has changed the way it has
accounted for some non-operating units, making comparisons for
net income with it prospectus forecast difficult.
It said it posted a net loss of A$19.3 million, much smaller
than a loss of A$117.3 million for the previous year.
Its shares were 0.4 percent lower at A$2.26 in early trade,
in line with a flat overall market. The shares were issued at
A$2.10.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)