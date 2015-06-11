BRIEF-Hydropothecary Corp receives license to sell cannabis oil
* The Hydropothecary Corporation receives license to sell cannabis oil
June 11 Post-acute care service provider HealthSouth Corp said it would buy a private rehabilitation hospitals operator for $730 million in cash.
Reliant Hospital Partners LLC operates a portfolio of 11 in-patient rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Massachusetts and Ohio, and three in-patient satellite locations in Massachusetts with a total of 902 beds.
Reliant's operations generated revenue of about $249 million in 2014.
HealthSouth bought a home health and hospice operator in November. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.