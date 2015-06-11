June 11 Post-acute care service provider HealthSouth Corp said it would buy a private rehabilitation hospitals operator for $730 million in cash.

Reliant Hospital Partners LLC operates a portfolio of 11 in-patient rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Massachusetts and Ohio, and three in-patient satellite locations in Massachusetts with a total of 902 beds.

Reliant's operations generated revenue of about $249 million in 2014.

HealthSouth bought a home health and hospice operator in November. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)