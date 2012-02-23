MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 EPS from cont ops $0.50 vs est $0.32
* Q4 rev $518.1 mln vs est $516.3 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.32-$1.39 vs est $1.47
Feb 23 HealthSouth Corp treated more patients in the fourth quarter, lifting the hospital operator's profits above consensus estimates, but the company forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the full year.
For the year, HealthSouth expects earnings of $1.32 to $1.39 per share, below average analysts' estimate of $1.47 per share.
Fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations was $55 million, or 50 cents a share, compared with $778 million, or $7.15 a share, a year ago. It had booked a tax benefit of $6.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Operating revenue rose about 6 percent to $518.1 million.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a profit of 32 cents per share, on revenue of $516.3 million.
For the fourth quarter, the rehabilitative care provider's patient discharges grew 2.1 percent, while net patient revenue per discharge improved 4 percent.
Shares in the company, which operates hospitals in 27 states in the United States, closed at $20.26 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 18 An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, California, on Saturday forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.