* GN Store Nord, William Demant say outlook unchanged

* Hearing aids unhurt by economic turmoil, Demant says

* Q3 results broadly in line with forecasts

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 Danish hearing aid makers GN Store Nord and William Demant kept full-year 2011 guidance unchanged on Thursday after a "decent" third quarter as their business proved immune to economic turmoil.

"The hearing aid market seems unaffected by fluctuations in the world economy," William Demant Holding A/S said in a trading update. "There is no apparent historical correlation between the state of the economy and the demand for hearing aids."

GN Store Nord A/S, which also sells telephone headsets, said the improved fundamentals of its businesses allowed it to launch a 200 million Danish crowns ($36.5 million) share buyback programme that it would complete by March 22.

GN Store Nord and William Demant, whose main rivals include Swiss group Sonova and Germany's Siemens, both said they gained market share during the quarter.

GN said its ReSound hearing aids division gained market share for a fifth consecutive quarter, with revenue growing 9 percent during July through September.

GN's earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 173 million crowns in the third quarter from 62 million a year earlier, excluding a big one-off gain last year from a long legal dispute with Polish telecom operator TPSA.

The result was slightly ahead of analysts' average estimate of 168 million in a Reuters poll.

In the latest episode in the TPSA row, GN said on Wednesday an Austrian court ruled in its favour, which would mean that France Telecom -controlled TPSA would have to pay 2.9 billion crowns plus interest and legal fees immediately. But TPSA said the ruling was not binding.

GN Store Nord stood by a forecast for full-year EBITA to be in a range of 675 million crowns to 775 million and for group organic growth of more than 7 percent, but raised by 1 percentage point its growth view for its hearing aids business.

Demant said it still expected its wholesaling of hearing aids to grow this year by 6 to 8 percentage points more than the global market. It also repeated a forecast for "substantial growth" this year in revenue and earnings.

It forecast a continued rise in its profit margin from last year and said it expected to generate a "fair double-digit growth rate" in operating profit.

"The global market for hearing aids has in the third quarter seen decent unit growth, which is thought to be in the middle of our full-year expectations of 2 to 4 percent unit growth," Demant said in a statement.

Demant said financial markets had expressed concern that the uncertain economic prospects would hamper growth. "We believe that this concern is exaggerated," it said.

Demant said the U.S. hearing aid market grew 1 percent in units sold in the quarter, Europe had unit growth of around 4 percent and Japan had low single-digit percentage growth.

Shares in GN Store Nord jumped 5.7 percent and Demant stock firmed 0.4 percent by 0936 GMT on a flat Copenhagen bourse . (Editing by David Holmes) ($1 = 5.479 Danish Crowns)