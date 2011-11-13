* Higher risks linked with obesity, alcohol use, smoking
* Physical abuse also raises risk, study finds
CHICAGO Nov 13 Women who were repeatedly
sexually abused as girls have a 62 percent higher risk of heart
problems later in life compared with women who were not abused,
U.S. researchers said on Sunday.
The findings, presented at the American Heart Association
meeting in Orlando, Florida, underscored the lasting physical
effects of early sexual abuse.
Much of the increased risk was related to coping strategies
among abuse survivors such as overeating, alcohol use and
smoking.
"The single biggest factor explaining the link between
severe child abuse and adult cardiovascular disease was the
tendency of abused girls to have gained more weight throughout
adolescence and into adulthood," Janet Rich-Edwards of Brigham
and Women's Hospital in Boston, who led the study, said in a
statement.
The team analyzed data from a study of more than 67,000
nurses. Nine percent of these women had reported severe
physical abuse and 11 percent reported being raped in their
childhood or adolescence.
The team found that repeated episodes of forced sex in
childhood or adolescence translated into a 62 percent higher
risk of heart attacks and strokes later in life.
Physical abuse also took a toll. Women who had been beaten
in their youth had a 45 percent higher risk of heart trouble.
There was no increased heart risk in women who reported
mild to moderate physical or sexual abuse.
Much of the effect was related to higher rates of obesity,
smoking, alcohol use, high blood pressure and diabetes, which
accounted for 41 percent of the increased risk of heart
problems among women who had been physically abused and 37
percent of the association with sexual abuse, the team said.
The findings suggest severe physical and sexual abuse are
significant risk factors for future heart disease, and women
and their doctors need to take steps to reduce this risk.
"We need to learn more about specific psychological,
lifestyle, and medical interventions to improve the health of
abuse survivors." Rich-Edwards said in a statement.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Peter Cooney)