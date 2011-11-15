* Study shows more surgeries, costs after CT angiography
* Findings presented at American Heart Assn sessions
By Genevra Pittman
NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters Health) - Patients who had a CT
scan to check for build-up in the arteries around the heart had
more surgeries and more costly medical care than those who had
their hearts checked with basic stress tests, a new study
showed.
While researchers could not tell if those extra costly
procedures were really necessary, they said the findings
suggested that doctors may detect small changes in the arteries
on CT scans that lead them to do more invasive, potentially
unnecessary surgeries.
So-called CT angiography was developed as an alternative to
coronary angiography, which requires doctors to thread a
catheter through the blood vessels to check for blockages in
patients with signs of heart disease. (bit.ly/w3jKd5)
"It's a promising technology that allows one to avoid the
invasiveness of (coronary angiography)," said Colonel Patrick
O'Malley of the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda,
Maryland, who was not involved in the new study.
"The trouble with that, though, is because it's
noninvasive, it tends to get utilized inappropriately," he
added.
"The proper utility of this test is in somebody who is
symptomatic that you think needs a coronary angiography, but
you want to avoid the risk of it, so you want to rule out any
clinically significant (artery blockage). All too often they're
happening in even asymptomatic folks," said O'Malley, who has
studied heart imaging.
For the study, researchers from Stanford University in
California looked at records of Medicare beneficiaries who had
non-invasive tests for coronary artery disease in 2005 through
2008, including more than 280,000 older adults. Those included
CT angiographies and stress tests done with echocardiography
(ECG).
Over the six months after patients had those tests to check
heart function, the researchers tracked any other heart-related
procedures they underwent and the total cost of their medical
care.
Only about three percent of patients, or close to 9,000,
had a CT test to begin with. But those patients were more
likely than people getting any other type of stress test to
later have a number of more invasive tests and procedures,
including cardiac catheterization, stenting and bypass graft
surgery.
Close to eight percent of patients had a stent inserted in
their arteries after a CT angiography, compared with between
two percent and three percent after stress tests.
A similar number of patients getting each type of test,
around one percent, died over the six months after the test.
Total medical spending related to heart care over those six
months was almost twice as high in patients who had CT scans,
at about $15,000, than in those who had been given stress tests
(about $8,000).
"The thing that worries me ... is that it's associated with
a higher incidence of percutaneous coronary intervention, and
it's also associated with a higher (incidence of) bypass
surgery that's really disturbing," O'Malley said, noting that
there was evidence that both of those heart procedures were
also done too frequently in the United States.
When doctors see build-up in the arteries on a CT scan,
even if it might not lead to any heart problems, "the reflex is
to stent it," he added.
SENSITIVE TEST
CT angiography "is a very sensitive test, meaning that
you'll see an abnormality if it's there ... but sometimes
you'll see something and it will turn out on an angiography
that it's not really a clinically important problem," said Dr.
Mark Hlatky, who worked on the study.
He said that especially with older Medicare patients, "It's
pretty unlikely that somebody at that age has totally normal
arteries."
Hlatky said he suspected that at least some of the extra
tests and procedures were ordered by doctors to "sort out"
those small abnormalities.
Still, he said, "Our study was too short to really know
whether that's really good for patients in the long run or
not." He and his colleagues could not tell, for instance, if
use of CT scans, and subsequent heart procedures, led to better
health or quality of life for patients years later.
Current guidelines, his team wrote in the Journal of the
American Medical Association, call for a stress test for most
patients, with angiography reserved for those whose stress test
indicates problems or who have signs of higher heart risks.
The findings were also presented this week at the American
Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Orlando, Florida.
O'Malley said that patients needed to be aware that CT
angiography, even though it is non-invasive, is not a risk-free
procedure. "Indeed, it's not harmless," he said. People "need
to be mindful that there's radiation associated with it. Now it
seems like there's unappreciated risk that it may lead to
unnecessary interventions down the road."