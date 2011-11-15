* Both drugs safely reduced artery-clogging plaque - study
* AstraZeneca was looking for clear edge for its Crestor
ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 15 Pfizer Inc's (PFE.N)
Lipitor and AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) Crestor cholesterol drugs,
taken at their highest dose, safely reduced artery-clogging
plaque in heart patients, according to data from a clinical
trial presented on Tuesday.
Crestor outperformed Lipitor by some measures in the
two-year study, but it is unclear whether the results will help
AstraZeneca's sales force convince doctors and payers to use
its drug as it competes with much cheaper generic versions of
top-selling Lipitor.
Crestor has become AstraZeneca's biggest product, with
annual sales on pace to exceed of $6 billion this year, but its
growth and pricing are sure to be pressured by generic Lipitor,
or atorvastatin.
AstraZeneca, which previously said its drug failed to
demonstrate a statistically significant advantage in the
study's primary plaque regression goal, was looking for a clear
edge to differentiate Crestor from its chief rival when Pfizer
loses U.S. exclusivity for Lipitor at the end of the month.
The results of the Saturn study, released at the American
Heart Association scientific meeting in Orlando, may instead
position Crestor as more of a niche product for high-risk
patients unable to lower their cholesterol enough with other
drugs.
"Clearly, generics have an important place, but there is an
important place also for Crestor as well," said AstraZeneca
Chief Medical Officer Howard Hutchinson.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Lewis Krauskopf; editing by
John Wallace)