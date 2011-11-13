ORLANDO, Fla. Nov 13 Low doses of Bayer AG
(BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Xarelto blood clot
preventer cut the risk of death by more than 30 percent when
used on top of standard blood thinners in patients with acute
coronary syndrome, according to data from a study released on
Sunday.
The companies had previously revealed that Xarelto met the
study's main goal of significantly reducing the combined risk
of death, stroke or heart attack when used on top of Plavix and
aspirin compared with those standard medicines alone.
In the Atlas study of more than 15,500 patients suffering
from acute coronary syndrome (ACS), those who received Xarelto,
known chemically as rivaroxaban, had a 16 percent combined
reduced risk of death, stroke or heart attack, which
researchers considered to be highly statistically significant.
The reduction in risk of death alone in patients followed
for an average of more than a year was more than 30 percent for
patients who got the Bayer and J&J pill, researchers said.
For the lowest of the two tested doses, just 2.5 milligrams
twice a day, the risk of cardiovascular death was cut by 34
percent and all causes of death by 32 percent, according to
data presented at the American Heart Association scientific
meeting in Orlando.
