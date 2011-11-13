* Xarelto cut death risk by more than 30 pct in ACS-study
* Led to 31 pct reduction in stent thrombosis
* Companies to file for US, Euro approval in ACS by year
end
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 13 Low doses of Bayer AG
(BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Xarelto blood clot
preventer cut the risk of death by more than 30 percent when
used on top of standard blood thinners in patients with acute
coronary syndrome, according to data from a study released on
Sunday.
The companies had previously revealed that Xarelto met the
study's main goal of significantly reducing the combined risk
of death, stroke or heart attack when used on top of Plavix and
aspirin compared with those standard medicines alone.
In the Atlas study of 15,526 patients suffering from acute
coronary syndrome (ACS), those who received Xarelto, known
chemically as rivaroxaban, had a 16 percent combined reduced
risk of death, stroke or heart attack, which researchers
considered to be highly statistically significant.
For the lowest of the two tested Xarelto doses -- 2.5
milligrams twice a day -- the risk of cardiovascular death was
cut by 34 percent and all causes of death by 32 percent,
according to data presented at the American Heart Association
scientific meeting in Orlando.
"The real kicker was mortality. It was just a highly
significant response," said Dr Eugene Braunwald, the study's
chairman from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said demonstrating a
meaningful overall mortality benefit could translate into an
additional $2 billion or $3 billion opportunity for the Bayer
and J&J medicine.
As previously reported, Xarelto led to a significant
increase in bleeding when used on top Plavix and aspirin,
including intracranial hemorrhage. But there was no increase in
fatal bleeding and researchers felt the increased bleeding risk
was offset by the mortality reduction.
"I'd rather have a major bleed and walk out of the hospital
than not have a bleed and be wheeled to the morgue, so all
cause mortality is the most important thing," Braunwald said.
There was also another benefit seen with the Xarelto group
in patients who had previously received a stent in an artery
clearing procedure -- about 60 percent of study participants.
Stent thrombosis, or reclogging of the treated artery, was
reduced by 31 percent in patients taking the Bayer and J&J
pill.
"This is a real difference on top of dual antiplatelet
therapy," Braunwald said.
'EXCEEDED OUR EXPECTATIONS'
Xarelto, which inhibits a protein called factor Xa involved
in the blood clotting process, is one of three new drugs vying
for position in the multibillion-dollar anti-clot market along
with axpixaban from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Bristol-Myers Squibb
(BMY.N) and Pradaxa from Boehringer Ingelheim. Apixaban
previously failed in a similar study of ACS patients.
Earlier this month, Xarelto won U.S. approval for
preventing strokes in patients with a dangerously irregular
heartbeat called atrial fibrillation, considered by far the
largest and most lucrative use for the new generation of blood
thinners.
Researchers and company officials believe the data
presented on Sunday are likely to be seen as strong enough for
Xarelto to gain an additional approval to treat ACS -- an
umbrella term that refers to patients' who have heart attacks
or chest pain usually caused by a blocked coronary artery.
"The results exceeded our expectations," said Peter
DiBattiste, J&J's head of cardiovascular and metabolism, adding
that the companies plan to apply for U.S. and European approval
for use in ACS patients by the end of the year.
An editorial in the New England Journal of Medicine
accompanying the data, while generally positive, somewhat
tempered the enthusiasm, noting that only 9 percent of study
subjects were at least 75 years old and more than 75 percent
had normal kidney function.
"The results may not be applicable to higher-risk patients
with an acute coronary syndrome who are commonly treated in
routine practice," it said.
About a million patients in the United States are
hospitalized each year after having an ACS episode, usually a
heart attack, researchers said.
The majority of the patients in the study were already on
Plavix and aspirin -- the current standard of care -- although
about 7 percent were taking only aspirin. Study subjects were
then given a placebo, 5 milligrams of Xarelto twice a day or
2.5 mg of Xarelto twice a day.
"When we compared 2.5 with 5, the 2.5 was superior on
efficacy and superior to 5 mg on safety," Braunwald said.
